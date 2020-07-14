Murder charges filed in July 3 shooting

The Sierra County district attorney on Monday charged a 40-year-old wanted felon with murdering Danville doctor Ari Gershman over the Fourth of July weekend while the father was off-roading with his teenage son, according to a story posted on the San Francisco Chronicle’s website this morning.

John Thomas Conway, 40, of Honcut in Butte County, was charged with nine felony counts, including murder, attempted murder and burglarizing a gold mine, along with a number of special allegations, according to the criminal complaint.

The charges include attempted murder on two individuals, one who he attempted to rob on July 3, according to court records. He shot and killed Gershman the same day near Poker Flat after the Danville father asked Conway for directions, the family said. His 15-yearold son was able to escape and spent 30 hours in the remote wilderness before searchers found him safe.

On July 4, after the boy was located, investigators spotted Conway attempting to bust through a checkpoint in an ATV. At some point, he threatened a law enforcement officer and shots were fired, according to the Sierra County sheriff. Conway was shot and hospitalized in Chico.

On Monday, he was also charged with assault on a peace officer, specifically two fish and wildlife wardens, according to the complaint. Additionally, Conway was charged with burglarizing the Telegraph Mine on July 3 and 4, according to court records.