Music and nature entertain C. Roy Carmichael students

C. Roy Carmichael students enjoyed a morning of music June 3. “It was magical,” said school Principal Melissa Leal. “The birds were dancing along with the music and the kids had a blast. It was such a great experience for our school.”

The event presented by Music Sierra, “Musical Headwaters” was coordinated by Environmental Education teacher Rob Wade and the Feather River Land Trust. Music Sierra’s goal is to enrich residents of Sierra County with world-class performances and music education that is affordable for all. Musical Headquarters is a residency program bringing musicians and composers to the headwaters of the Middle Fork of the Feather River to compose and perform original works which reflect the natural landscape in partnership with Learning Landscapes, and education program created by Rob Wade as part of the Feather River Land Trust, which enhances children’s contact with the natural world through place-based learning and hands-on experiences. https://youtu.be/yGqHVVdkFxY