Music in the Meadow returns to Blairsden brewery

The Brewing Lair in Blairsden is excited to announce the return of the popular Music in the Meadow summer music series starting Saturday, June 12 from 6 to 9 p.m., open to families and dogs that want to enjoy the fresh mountain breeze.

All are invited to come listen to live artists such as local favorite Jack Danny, a funky soul group called The Tens, and the Sneaky Creatures, an alt-gypsy swing septet from Kings Beach, California. Music lovers can also show up early to the weekly Saturday concerts to enjoy the disc golf course and other games on the Lair’s forested 15 acres of land, along with dinner from Ricochet Food Truck. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed.

While the Brewing Lair does not allow camping at the brewery, there are multiple great options nearby such as Plumas Eureka State Park, or nestled nearby in the Portola area and Sierra Valley.

Musical artists that may be interested in playing at the Brewing Lair can fill out a form here.