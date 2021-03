Starting on Friday, April 2, and continuing through May, Nakoma Resort, 348 Bear Run in Clio, will be serving dinners on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in their Frank Lloyd Wright dining room.

An Easter Brunch is planned for Sunday, April 4, with a four-course menu. Reservations are required, please call 530-897-2300, ext. 2600. View their menu at https://bit.ly/20wMh7k.