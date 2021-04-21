Obituaries 

Nancy Ann Fregulia

Submitted

Nancy Ann Fregulia

February 13, 1945 – April 17, 2021

Resident of Graeagle, CA

Nancy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom. She is also survived by her four children, son Rob (Annie), son Rich (Marlo), daughter Tami Stover (Marlan), son Tom (Monica), and 11 grandchildren: Marlee, Olivia, and Sydney Stover, Nick, Marco, Gia, Rachel, Jake, Luciano “Luc”, Isabella “Izzy” and Gino Fregulia; as well as her sister Yvonne (Alvin), brother-in-law, Don Fregulia (Deanna), aunt Jeannie Firpo, and many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Born in Oakland and raised in Emeryville to Flora (Teglia) and Felix Capellino, she attended Emery High. She and Tom began their life together in Auburn and ultimately moved to Castro Valley in 1966 where they raised their family. In 2007 they moved to Graeagle to live out their retirement.

She cherished her time with her kids and grandkids, enjoyed cooking and countless hours baking for others. Some of her best times with family included celebrations of birthdays, weddings, baby showers, graduations and countless 4th of July weekends. She loved the holidays and seeing her family together. She was the ultimate wife, mom, and nannie in every way possible.

Nancy died a much loved and respected woman who touched many with her kindness and selfless ways. She exemplified grace and will be remembered for her strength and determination. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to your favorite charity.

