This image captured by the Alert Wildfire Hamilton camera shows a vegetation fire burning near Devil's Corral. Photo from ALERTWildfire.org
News 

Neighboring Lassen County fighting wildfires

Editor

Crews in neighboring Lassen County are battling several wildfires that were sparked by lightning yesterday, June 23, including the largest 1-4 fire near Devil’s Corral Trailhead west of Susanville, and the 1-3 in the Susanville Ranch Park area. An air attack is also fighting the blazes.

Related Posts

Power outage attributed to circuit breaker issue

Editor

Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Paul Moreno said that 11,353 PG&E electric customers in Plumas County lost power at 5:07…

Red Flag Warning for western Plumas; threat of thunderstorms and lightning

Editor

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning today, June 24, for western Plumas County. The warning is…

Three apply to succeed Trent Saxton on FRC board

Editor

Three individuals have applied to succeed Trent Saxton to represent the eastern area of Plumas County on the Feather River…

UPDATE: Power restoration underway

Editor

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Power is being restored throughout the outage area. PG&E located the source of the problem in its…

County implements new COVID guidelines for employees

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Describing newly released revised COVID-19 Prevention Program guidelines, as a “hot mess, a hot mess,” Plumas…

Let’s go swimming at the Portola pool!

Lauren

The Portola City Pool has opened as planned to the great delight of residents during summer heat waves, on Saturday,…