If you’ve been craving German food, there’s a new place in Greenville to get it now.

Hometown girl Mary Shero has returned to Greenville and made her dream of owning a food truck come true.

Mary’s German Grill offers authentic German dishes, Monday through Saturday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 315 Crescent Street, Hwy. 89, Greenville. There are basic dishes available every day, and daily specials.