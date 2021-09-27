New fire near Mount Hough beaten back by helicopters

East Quincy residents who noticed helicopters flying toward Mount Hough late this afternoon, Sept. 26, carrying buckets of water will be happy to learn that what is being called the Johnson Fire now has hose lay around it. The Plumas National Forest is reporting that it was held to less than an acre and all aircraft have been released.

Earlier today calls went out to the Indian Valley, Crescent Mills and Quincy fire departments to respond to a vegetation fire threatening structures near Taylorsville, but Forest Service crews were able to quickly deal with it.