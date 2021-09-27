News 

New fire near Mount Hough beaten back by helicopters

Editor

East Quincy residents who noticed helicopters flying toward Mount Hough late this afternoon, Sept. 26, carrying buckets of water will be happy to learn that what is being called the Johnson Fire now has hose lay around it. The Plumas National Forest is reporting that it was held to less than an acre and all aircraft have been released.

Earlier today calls went out to the Indian Valley, Crescent Mills and Quincy fire departments to respond to a vegetation fire threatening structures near Taylorsville, but Forest Service crews were able to quickly deal with it.

Related Posts

FRC softball team delivers fridges in Greenville

Editor

The Feather River College softball team delivered approximately 30 refrigerators to Greenville residents on Saturday, Sept. 25. Their male counterparts…

State school superintendent to visit Greenville, Chester on Monday

Editor

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will visit several schools in Plumas County as well as meet with education…

Giveaway event for Dixie Fire survivors in Greenville today Sept. 26

Editor

Individuals and communities sponsors have organized a free giveaway day and lunch today, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3…

Comparing Plumas to the state in Covid cases

Editor

While both the state and Plumas County have experienced a spike in cases in recent weeks, it’s interesting to look…

Sheriff’s Blotter: Sept. 21 to 23

Editor

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No  names…

FRC announces positive test result for student

Editor

Feather River College announced today, Sept. 24, that one of its students tested positive for COVID.  “It is believed, but…