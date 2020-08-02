New fire off of 395

Update: 4:24 p.m. A large fire of unknown origin, north of Hallelujah Junction, has shut down U.S. 395 to traffic in both directions as of 4:23 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The incident, is now being called The Shoe Tree fire, was reported at 2:49 p.m.

Southbound traffic is currently stopped at the north Red Rock Road junction at U.S. 395 and northbound traffic is closed at Hallelujah Junction.

A new fire has broken out this afternoon north of Highway 395. Traffic is being diverted at Hallelujah Junction. More information will be posted as it becomes available. According to KTVN News, there are actually three fires burning in the area: the North Fire at 300 acres; the South Fire at 5 acres and the Shoe Tree has burned less than 1 acre.