News 

New fire restrictions go into effect July 2 on the Plumas National Forest

Editor

The Plumas National Forest released new fire use restrictions that go into effect today, July 2, through Nov. 30. The restrictions preclude building a fire, including barbecues, in the Plumas National Forest except for in hosted campgrounds. Details are included in the flier below.

Related Posts

Line holding on the Dotta Fire; now at 500 acres, 5 percent contained

Editor

The Forest Service reports this morning that the Dotta Fire is approximately 500 acres and remains 5 percent contained. Crews…

Hiding garbage in green waste could result in $10,000 fine

Editor

Residents who are putting garbage into their green waste and then leaving it in the green waste pile at local…

Celebrate the Fourth weekend at Bucks Lake

Editor

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Bucks Lake with the annual boat parade on Saturday, July 3, and a pancake…

Free fishing day this Saturday, July 3

Editor

  The first of two 2021 Free Fishing Days in California occurs Saturday, July 3, when no sport fishing license…

July 1: Plumas Public Health announces 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 1, that there are three new case to report —…

No potable water at Little Grass Valley recreation sites

Editor

There is no potable water (no drinking or dish-washing use) available at several Plumas National Forest recreation sites located at…