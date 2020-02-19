New principal named at Quincy High School

Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Terry Oestreich announced that Tom Brown, a former principal from Reno, will be the new principal for Quincy Jr./Sr. High School.

Pending governing board formal approval, Brown will join Acting Principal Kristy Warren to begin the transition into the leadership position mid-April. Warren will remain in her position throughout the transition and through the end of the school year.

Brown possesses credentials in administration, math and physical science. He is currently serving as an administrative consultant for the Honors Academy of Literature Charter School and is a retired principal from Galena High School in Reno.

As principal, he led Galena to become one of the top comprehensive high schools in Nevada, earned three Principal of the Year awards, and served on multiple task force and planning committees during his 13 years as a high school principal and overall 26 years in education.

Aleece Oravetz said that that she will be “stepping down as vice principal and athletic director at the end of this school year to allow the incoming principal the opportunity to form the team that he or she believes will best assure the success of our school.”

As a result, pending Governing Board formal approval, Jason Hawkins will become the vice principal and athletic director for the next school year.

He currently teaches English at QJSHS and is pursuing his administrative credential. He was hired in August 2018 and is looking forward to the opportunity to continue working and leading students and staff/faculty.

Hawkins said his 29 years in an educational setting (13 at the college level and 16 at the high school level) have allowed him to develop his leadership skills and he is looking forward to serving the staff and community.