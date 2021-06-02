New public health director asks board’s help to encourage vaccinations

While California is succeeding as a state, Plumas is faltering as a county as it pertains to vaccination rates. That’s the message that Public Health Director Dana Loomis delivered to the Board of Supervisors during his June 1 COVID update.

“We’re doing really well as a state,” Loomis said in his first presentation to the board since taking over as health director in May. “Two weeks from today the blueprint will be retired and all the complex guidelines go away with some exceptions.”

However he added that “I do have some concerns about the local situation” and “I’m asking for your help.” He asked the supervisors to help get the message out that county residents should be vaccinated. Thus far only about 45 percent have done so. He said there’s cause for concern because case rates are higher in Plumas now than they were a year ago, when there was no vaccine available.

Loomis said that individuals should be vaccinated — if not for themselves — for those that cannot be vaccinated such as their children. “This is going to be our challenge,” he said.

On June 15, the state will be moving away from its tiered system and returning to something more akin to normal, although it’s anticipated that some restrictions will remain regarding large indoor gatherings and there might be some face covering requirements.

In response to a question about vaccine verifications being required for some activities, Loomis said it’s possible, but he hasn’t seen any movement toward a vaccine passport.

Here are some opportunities to be vaccinated this month in Plumas County:

Upcoming Public Health vaccination clinics in June

Wednesday, June 2, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (Johnson & Johnson)

Thursday, June 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic (First and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine)

Monday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at the Public Health Clinic (Second dose of Moderna)

Thursday, June 10, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (First and second dose of Pfizer)

Monday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (second dose of Pfizer)

Thursday, June 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (second dose of Pfizer)

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County, including all upcoming vaccination clinics, can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.