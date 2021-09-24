New teams transition onto the Dixie Fire; remains 94 percent contained

Two new teams have arrived to manage the Dixie Fire — the California Interagency Management Team 14 transitions to the Rocky Mountain Team Black on the West Zone, and the California Interagency Incident Management Team 1 transitions to the Southern Area Incident Management Gold Team under the leadership of Incident Commander Debbie Beard on the East Zone.

As of this morning Sept. 24, the Dixie Fire is 963,276 acres and remains 94 percent contained.

On the West Zone

During this morning’s briefing, Operation Section Chief Jeff Hinson, said “Things are looking really good for us on the fire.” Crews continue to mop up and patrol the fire’s perimeter. The biggest concerns are leave drops that are landing in hot areas and then flare up. This is of particular concern around the Lake Almanor area and around Childs Meadow and north of Lassen National Park. Most of the fires are small and one engine can take care of them.

Advertisement

Progress has been such that the Lassen National Forest closure has shrunk down to the fire footprint.

On the East Zone

Crews continue to mop up and patrol the vast perimeter of the East Zone – there are interior smokes, but they pose no threat to the line. The Devil’s Punch Bowl continues to burn but crews continue to monitor and mop up where possible.

Firefighters will continue mop up from Lake Davis to Clover Valley, further south into Dixie Valley, south towards Clover Valley and Portola, and east of Milford on the northwest flanks of the fire south from Highway 395. On the western and central divisions of the East Zone, crews will maintain containment, mop up and backhaul unneeded equipment and supplies. Air resources are available to support firefighters as needed.

Fire activity in unburned pockets of fuel in the interior is expected to continue but be minimal. Firefighters will continue to investigate smoke reports from the public.