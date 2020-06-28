No High Sierra this year, but Home Sierra to hit the airwaves

Special to Plumas News

It’s true, the 30th Annual High Sierra Music Festival has been postponed until 2021 and the giant influx of business that comes with it will not be flooding through Plumas County over the Fourth of July weekend 2020. Some residents will be glad, some sad, and many businesses will surely miss the annual surge of income they have come to expect. But have no fear, Home Sierra 2020 is here!

Starting at noon on Thursday, July 2, and continuing through Sunday, July 5, at midnight, local airwaves will be filled with the sound of “choice audio selections hand-picked from 29 years of magic,” said staff from High Sierra Music Festival.

Local community radio station, KQNY 91.9 fm, will air the curated live recordings and broadcast the entire weekend of music from beginning to end. “It should be a great event, I’m very glad we’ll be able to deliver it for our listeners,” said KQNY station manager Tommy Miles. “KVMR is producing it, and they’ll have complete schedules available soon on highsierramusic.com.”

The artist list for Home Sierra 2020 already includes ALO, Billy Strings, Del McCoury Band, Dr. John, Dumpstaphunk, Galactic, Gary Clark, Jr., Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Hugh Masekela, JJ Cale, John Hiatt, John Prine, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Leftover Salmon, Los Lobos, Michael Hedges, The Radiators, The Slip, Steve Earle, Teduschi Trucks Band, Toots & the Maytals, Trey Anastasio Band, Warren Haynes Band, Yonder Mountain String Band and “many, many more.”