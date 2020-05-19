No new COVID cases in Plumas despite state report

Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon that the California Department of Public Health has reported on its website that Plumas County has a fifth positive case. The new COVID-19 case included on the CDPH website for Plumas is a resident that has an official address in Plumas County, but has not resided in this county since last year and currently does not reside in Plumas County. The county that the person currently resides in will be including this case in their count. We have asked that CDPH remove this case from their website. There are no new COVID-19 cases in Plumas County at this time.

Plumas County continues to report just four confirmed cases, all of whom have recovered.