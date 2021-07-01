No potable water at Little Grass Valley recreation sites

There is no potable water (no drinking or dish-washing use) available at several Plumas National Forest recreation sites located at Little Grass Valley Reservoir near La Porte. Non-potable water availability is also very limited.

Affected sites include: Little Beaver, Red Feather, and Running Deer campgrounds in addition to the Maidu Boat Launch and Blue Water Beach day use areas.

“Due to severe drought conditions, the spring supplying water to these recreation sites has failed,” said Dave Brillenz, Feather River District Ranger.

There are portable toilets and handwashing stations available, but no flush toilets are available in the affected recreation sites. Non-potable water from spigots is available but is in extremely short supply (it is trucked in) and should be used sparingly. Water from the hydrants must be boiled before it is used for consumption. Visitors should bring plenty of drinking water from home and fill RVs or trailer tanks up before arrival at the campgrounds.

District Ranger Brillenz noted that the other recreation sites at the reservoir are on different water systems and water supply has not yet been impacted. Little Grass Valley Reservoir recreation sites with water currently, include: Wyandotte, Peninsula, Tooms, and Black Rock Campgrounds in addition to Tooms and Black Rock Boat Launches and Pancake Picnic Area. Pancake Picnic area has portable toilets and handwashing stations due to restroom damage from storm damage. Nearby the reservoir, Horse Camp also has water currently.

Within hours, due to the fire danger, the Forest will be prohibiting all fires/barbeques at all non-hosted recreation sites on the Forest, meaning all recreation facilities on the Feather River Ranger District including all those at Little Grass Valley Reservoir will not allow fires.

Visitors should bring a self-contained, portable heat source to cook meals, such as a camp stove or propane barbecue. Portable campfire pits will be allowed.