Obituaries 

Norman Dale Miller

Submitted

Norman Dale Miller

4/17/1940 – 3/16/2021

Norman D. Miller, age 80, was born in Arkansas to John and Dora Miller on April 17, 1940. As an infant his parents moved to Bly, Oregon, and then to Klamath Falls, where Norman was raised and educated.

He worked his adult life in the timber industry as a log truck driver and a timber faller in Klamath Falls and Medford and is a past employee of the Weyerhaeuser Corporation.

He married his wife, Jennifer in 1988 and together they came to Greenville in 1990. Norman continued his career as a logger; retiring after 30 years of falling and hauling trees. He enjoyed playing golf at Mount Huff Golf Course at Crescent Mills.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer of Greenville; daughters; Deanna Tyson of Windsor, CT, and Linda Miller of Yakima, WA, and by his brother, Doyle Miller of Klamath Falls, OR. Private inurnment was by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

