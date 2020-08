The North Fire, burning 2 miles north of Hallelujah Junction, is now at 6,600 acres and 10 percent contained. It is under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Land Management and approximately 300 personnel are battling the blaze that is burning through brush and short grass.

The fire ignited at about 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2. The cause has been attributed to a vehicle.

Estimated containment date is Saturday, Aug. 8 at 12 a.m.