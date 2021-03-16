Notice of lien sales at Delleker Storage

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES

Notice is hereby given that the following individuals are indebted to Delleker Storage LLC. At 73820 S. Delleker Rd, Delleker, CA 96122 for past due rent and other charges.

Property of Raymond Preckwinkle in a 10×24 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Property of Alyson Wall in a 5×10 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Property of Melissa Butterwourth in a 5×10 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Property of Steve Waasdorp in a 10×18 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Property of Roberta Pion in a 6×10 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Property of Sherman Seiders in a 10×10 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Property of Tawnya Rios in a 10×10 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Property of Courtney Pulley in a 10×10 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Property of Bob Whalen in a 10×15 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.

Property of Richard Murphy in a 10×15 unit will be sold “as is”. Auction will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 217.00 thru 21716. Items to be sold or discarded on Friday April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.