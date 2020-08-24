More News
By Victoria Metcalf Special to Plumas New Animals — both pets and livestock — that…
The National Park Service will award Sierra Institute the Wes Henry Excellence in Wilderness Stewardship…
Anyone who has been outside knows it’s smoky and that the air is unhealthy, but…
The Sheep Fire has burned 25,574 acres as of Monday morning. Several additional evacuation orders,…
Help is on the way for the Bear Fire — today some crews are being…
UPDATE 10 a.m.: The acreage for the Claremont Fire has been updated to 17,101 acres….
The Plumas County Superior Court will be closed Monday, Aug. 24, and again Tuesday, Aug….
UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: The CHP just announced that Highway 70 is now open with escort….
A mandatory evacuation is now underway for the residents of Greenhorn Ranch subdivision and Spring…
UPDATED 6 a.m. Aug. 24: The Red Flag warning is extended through this evening. Just…
It takes more than firefighters to battle a wildland fire — it takes the coordinated…
Plumas Sierra Rural Electric announced that a systemwide a half-hour outage will take place sometime…
UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Additional evacuations ordered this afternoon: Mandatory evacuations: South of Richmond Road and…
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: The Bear Fire reached 1,661 acres. According to tonight’s Forest Service briefing,…
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: The Forest Service released the latest information on the Claremont Fire tonight…
Plumas Sierra Rural Electric announced that the Claremont Fire is causing system-wide disturbances to power….
UPDATE 7 p.m.: In addition to the earlier reported closure, all westbound traffic on Highway…
Submitted by Dale Knutsen Special to Plumas News With all of the evacuations and tension…
In a conversation this afternoon, Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns shared some insight into evacuation…
It really doesn’t matter where you are in Plumas County, or the rest of California…
UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns said that the fire that spotted over…