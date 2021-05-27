Notice of Public Hearing, Amendment to Special Use Permit

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Amendment to Special Use Permit – Plumas Charter School/Plumas Alternative Learning Services-U 5-18/19-04

This project is an amendment to the existing Special Use Permit approved on December 11, 2020 to extend the time period for obtaining the building permit for construction of a charter school and learning center. The project is located at 1425 and 1495 East Main Street, Quincy, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APNs 116-320-024-000 and 116-320-025-000; T24N/R10E/Sec.19, MDM.

This project is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) as there is no possibility that the extension of time may have a significant impact on the environment.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 2836213.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.