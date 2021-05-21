Notice of Public Hearing on Spanish Ranch properties

Notice of Public Hearing

The Planning Director will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Implementation of Board of Supervisors Decision on Appeal – February 13, 2007

Item 2. Selection by County of the Two Most Representative Samples of the Historic Lifestyle of the Area-Spanish Ranch; APN 113-030-013-000; T24N/R8E/Section 11, MDM

Owner: Sierra Pacific Industries

Properties located at:

113 Tram Way

470 Spanish Ranch Road

584 Spanish Ranch Road

622 Spanish Ranch Road

670 Spanish Ranch Road

These listed properties will be considered for designation as the two most representative samples of the historic lifestyle of the area known as Spanish Ranch.

The 2007 decision of the Board of Supervisors to overturn the prior decision of the Zoning Administrator implemented the following:

Approve the demolition of properties in Spanish Ranch with addresses of 283 Kellogg Road, 321 Kellogg Road, 397 Kellogg Road, 112 Tram Way, 779 Spanish Ranch Road, and 6075 Bucks Lake Road. Direct the County to evaluate the historical significance of the remaining structures and select the two most representative samples of the historic lifestyle of the area in addition to the main house for preservation. Upon selection, Soper Wheeler Company shall make those buildings, in the event they become vacant, available for restoration by the appropriate scientific, educational, or cultural agency. Buildings not selected as representative of the historical character of the area may be demolished in the event they become vacant and are determined by the owner uneconomical to bring up to present-day code standards.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283‑6213 or [email protected].

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Planning Director.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Director at, or prior to, the hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Tracey Ferguson, AICP, Plumas County Planning Director, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l or emailed to [email protected].