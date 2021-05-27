Notice of Public Hearing

Permit to Mine/Reclamation Plan

Extension of Time

Roberti Ranch Wildlife Refuge

(CA Mine ID # 91-32-0036)

Sierra Valley, unincorporated Plumas County, CA

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Amendment to Permit to Mine/Reclamation Plan to extend the expiration date to December 10, 2098. All other conditions would remain unchanged.

Roberti Ranch, Inc., property owner

Folchi Logging and Construction, Inc., operator

The project is located at 7411 Dyson Lane, Vinton, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Number 010-070-046-000; T22N/R15E/Section 11, MDM.

Negative Declaration Number 554 was previously approved for this project. There are no identified impacts associated with the extension of time and the extension of time is considered a non-substantial administrative change to the permit.

For further information on this, contact: Rebecca Herrin at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 2836213, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; email: [email protected]

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.