Notice of Public Hearing, Special Use Permit

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Reestablishment of a lawful, non-conforming use (apartments) and establishment of new use of storage units

Owner: American Valley Estates, LLC

Jonathan Kahn

211 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA

This project is a Special Use Permit to reestablish a lawful non-conforming use (apartments) and establishment of new use of storage units located at 211 Lawrence Street, Quincy, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APN 115-031-042-000; T24N/R9E/Section 14, MDM.

This project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under CEQA Guidelines Section 15301.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283‑6213 or email at [email protected]

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.