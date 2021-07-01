Notice of Public Hearing, Teen Center

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Plumas County Public Health Agency teen center, 173 Lawrence Street, Quincy.

Proposal to establish a teen center in a portion of the existing structure on Lawrence Street. The facility is proposed to be operated under the Plumas County Public Health Agency’s Alcohol and Other Drug Youth Prevention Program and the Tobacco Use Reduction Program as an afterschool teen center.

The project site is located at 173 Lawrence Street, Quincy, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APN 115-031-035-000; T24N/R9E/Section 14, MDM. A Special Use Permit is required under the Core Commercial (C-1) zoning (Plumas County Code Section 9-2.1902(b)(1).

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6213.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Tracey Ferguson, Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l or emailed to [email protected]

Posted on Plumasnews.com July 1, 2021