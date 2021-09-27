Notice of Public Hearings

Plumas County Planning Commission

Plumas County Board of Supervisors

Plumas County 2035 General Plan

Public Health & Safety Element Amendment

Assembly Bill 2140 Compliance

GPA 8-21/22-02

The Plumas County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on the following matter on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in the Plumas County Courthouse, Board of Supervisors Room, 3rd floor, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA

General Plan Amendment to the 2035 Plumas County Public Health & Safety Element to complete the process for compliance with Assembly Bill 2140 (2007) that added Section 65302.6 and Section 8685.9 to the California Government Code. Section 65302.6 authorizes a city, county, or a city and county to adopt with its safety element a local hazard mitigation plan in accordance with the federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. Section 8685.9 prohibits the state share for any eligible project from exceeding 75% of total state eligible costs unless the local agency is located within a city, county, or city and county that has adopted a local hazard mitigation plan in accordance with the federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 as part of the safety element of its general plan, in which case the Legislature may provide for a state share of local costs that exceeds 75% of total state eligible costs.

Therefore, amendments include strictly administrative text changes stating the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan was developed in accordance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 and follows FEMA’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan guidance, in addition to including a hyperlink to both the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan 2020 Update document and the Plumas County web page URL, as to where the 2020 Update and associated hazard mitigation information can be found.

The incorporation of the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan 2020 Update into the County’s General Plan Public Health & Safety Element with strictly administrative text changes is proposed to be exempt from environmental review as required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) through CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3), which is the common sense exception that states CEQA only applies to projects that have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment, as it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment.

The Planning Commission is charged with rendering a decision on the above matter in the form of a written recommendation to the Board of Supervisors as per Plumas County Code Sections 2-2.107, 2-2.108,

9-2.905, and 9-2.906.

A final public hearing will be held at 10:00am before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the Plumas County Courthouse, Board of Supervisors Room, 3rd floor, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearings and will be given an opportunity to address the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors. Written comments should be mailed to the Planning Department at 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.

For further information, contact: Rebecca Herrin at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA; (530) 283-6213 or [email protected].