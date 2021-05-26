Notice of Sale of Surplus Property Pursuant to Education Code Section 17469

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Education (“Board”) of the Plumas Unified School District passed a resolution on April 21, 2021, inviting bids on surplus real property located at 1093 Lee Road, Quincy, California (“Property”) pursuant to Education Code Section 17466. The Property consists of approximately ± 0.26 acres, and is further described as APN 116-030-008. The Property is currently zoned by Plumas County as I-2 light industrial.

The Board will accept sealed bids for the sale of the Property, pursuant to the terms of the Mandatory Bid Instructions which may be obtained at the District Office of the Plumas Unified School District. Bids must be submitted on or before 3:00 p.m., June 23, 2021, in a sealed envelope marked “Bid Form and Bid Deposit for APN 116-030-008.” The sealed envelope must include the Mandatory Bid Instructions with a signed Bidder Declaration, completed Bidder Information, a $10,000 bid deposit in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check, or money order and a signed copy of the Agreement for Purchase and Sale of Surplus Real Property and Joint Escrow Instructions. All bids in the above-described form must be received by the time stated above at the office of Lisa Cavin, Deputy Superintendent-Business Services, Plumas Unified School District at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

Bids will be presented to the Board at a meeting of the Board on June 23, 2021. Pursuant to Education Code 17473, before accepting any written bids, the Board will also call for oral bids. The selling price to any bidder shall be a minimum of $205,000, as identified in the Mandatory Bid Instructions. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Please direct all offers, questions, or requests for further information regarding the Property to Lisa Cavin, Deputy Superintendent-Business Services, Plumas Unified School District at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971, at (phone) (530) 283-6500, (fax) (530) 283-6530, or (email): [email protected]