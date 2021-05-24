NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facilities Maintenance Project at C. Roy Carmichael 895 West St, Portola, CA 96122 and Pioneer Elementary School, 175 N. Mill Creek Rd, Quincy, CA 95971 Bid Package PU2021.D.2 – Re-roofing Portables. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church St, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above‑stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “PUSD Facilities Maintenance Project at C. Roy Carmichael 895 West St, Portola, CA and Pioneer Elementary School, 175 N. Mill Creek Rd, Quincy, CA Bid Package PU2021.D.2 – Re-roofing Portables. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church St, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall commence work on or about June 21, 2021. All work shall be completed within 40 calendar days, no later than August 20, 2021. There will be a pre-bid walk at C. Roy Carmichael 895 West St, Portola CA, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: http://www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time of the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C39 license in good standing.

Signed:

Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

50 Church St, Quincy, CA 95971