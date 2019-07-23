One killed; one injured in power pole incident

By Victoria Metcalf, Assistant Editor

A contract worker for PG&E was killed and another injured when for some unknown reason they apparently fell off a power pole, according to Quincy Deputy Fire Chief David Windle.

The Quincy Fire Department received the page between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Monday, July 22. The incident took place off Highway 70 west of Rush Creek Road in the Feather River Canyon.

Wendell said that two men were involved in the accident, but he had no information on what caused them to fall.

Search and Rescue, the Forest Service and Quincy Fire responded to the scene. A Care Flight ground crew was available, and PG&E brought in a helicopter to assist.

The incident is under investigation by PG&E. The company declined to provide any specific information about the incident at this time.