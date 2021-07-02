Opportunity to Object to Robbers Creek Watershed Restoration Project

The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest has completed the Northern Storrie Watersheds Invasive Plant Management Project Final Environmental Assessment (EA. and Draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact (DN/FONSI). The Forest Service is proposing to treat priority invasive plant infestations on up to 8 acres within 13,617 acres of LNF lands annually, using a combination of manual, cultural and chemical methods.

The Storrie Invasive project area encompasses approximately 13,617 acres within the east-central portion of the ALRD, approximately 4 miles south of State Highway 36, approximately 8 miles southwest of Chester, spanning Plumas and Butte Counties. Important drainages in the area include Yellow and Butt Creeks, tributaries to the North Fork Feather River, as well as Butte and Colby Creeks, tributaries to the Sacramento River. A map showing the location of the project and the proposed treatment areas is enclosed. The project includes portions of Township (T) 27 North (N), Range (R) 4 East (E), Section 34, T27N. R5E, Sections 1-4, 10, 17-21, and T26N, R6E, Sections 2, 6 of the Mount Diablo Meridian.

The Responsible Official who will issue a decision on this project is Deb Bumpus, Lassen National Forest, Forest Supervisor. The Final EA, DN/FONSI, and other project information can be found on the project website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59246

Additional information regarding this project may be obtained by contacting Allison Sanger Project Leader, at [email protected]

This proposed project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B.

Eligibility to File Objections

Objections will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted specific, written comments regarding the proposed project either during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment in accordance with § 218.5(a). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities.

Individual members of organizations must have submitted their own comments to meet the requirements of eligibility as an individual, objections received on behalf of an organization are considered as those of the organization only. If an objection is submitted on behalf of a number of individuals or organizations, each individual or organization listed must meet the eligibility requirement of having previously submitted comments on the project (§ 218.7). Names and addresses of objectors will become part of the public record.

Contents of an Objection

The objection must meet the content requirements of 36 CFR 218.8(d), and include the following information: 1) Objector’s name, address and telephone number or email address; 2) A signature or other verification of authorship; 3) When multiple names are listed on an objection, identification of the lead objector as defined in 36 CFR 218.2 (verification of the identity of the lead objector shall be provided upon request) identify a single lead objector when applicable; 4) The name of the project being objected to, the Responsible Official name and title, and name of affected National Forest(s) and/or Ranger District(s); 5) A description of those aspects of the project addressed by the objection, including specific issues related to the project and, if applicable, how the objector believes the environmental analysis or draft decision specifically violates law, regulation, or policy; suggested remedies that would resolve the objection; and supporting reasons for the reviewing officer to consider; and, 6) A statement that demonstrates the connection between prior specific written comments on the particular project or activity and the content of the objection, unless the objection concerns an issue that arose after the designated opportunity for formal comment. With certain exceptions (36 CFR 218.8(b)), all documents referenced in the objection must be included with the objection. Incomplete responses to these requirements make review of an objection difficult and are conditions under which the reviewing officer may set aside an objection pursuant to 36 CFR 218.10.

Filing an Objection

The following address must be used for objections sent by regular mail, private carrier, or hand delivery: Objection Reviewing Officer, USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region at 1323 Club Drive, Vallejo, CA 94592. Objections can be faxed to the Objection Reviewing Officer at (707) 562-9229. The fax coversheet must include a subject line with “Storrie Invasive Plant Project Objection” and should specify the number of pages being submitted. Electronic objections must be submitted to the Objection Reviewing Officer via an email to [email protected] with “Storrie Invasive Plant Project Objection” in the subject line. Electronic objections must be submitted in a format that is readable with optical character recognition software (e.g. Word, PDF, Rich Text) and be searchable.

Objections must be submitted within 45 days following the publication of the legal notice on the Plumas News website. The date of the legal notice is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection. Those wishing to object should not rely upon dates or timeframes provided by any other source. It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure evidence of timely receipt (36 CFR 218.9).

Posted to plumasnews.com July 2, 2021