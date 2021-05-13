Opportunity to Object to Yellow Creek Watershed Restoration Project

The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest has completed the Yellow Creek Watershed Restoration Project Final Environmental Assessment (EA). Notification was mailed out on May 13, 2021 to those who previously submitted specific written comments related to the project. Treatments are proposed on approximately 324 acres of National Forest System (NFS) lands. Proposed treatment activities include both vegetation treatments such as; thinning, pile burning and hydrologic treatments as well as road maintenance and decommissioning of unauthorized non-system roads.

The Yellow Creek Project is located on the Lassen National Forest on the Almanor Ranger District. The project encompasses approximately four miles of Yellow Creek within the Upper Feather River Watershed in Plumas County, CA and falls within Township 27 North, Range 6 East, Sections 27, 34, and 35 Mount Diablo Base Meridian (MDBM). The largest meadow complex within the Yellow Creek sub-watershed is Humbug Valley, which is owned by both private and federal stakeholders. This project encompasses 450 acres of federal land and includes six meadow segments, all of which drain into Humbug Valley. Humbug Valley is the ancestral land of the Mountain Maidu who refer to the valley as Tásmam Koyóm.

The Responsible Official who will issue a decision on this project is Russell Nickerson, Almanor Ranger District. The Final EA, Draft Decision Notice, and other project information, including maps, can be found on the project website:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57968

Additional information regarding this project may be obtained by contacting Coye Burnett Project Leader, at [email protected].

This proposed project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B.

Eligibility to File Objections

Objections will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted specific, written comments regarding the proposed project either during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment in accordance with § 218.5(a). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities.

Individual members of organizations must have submitted their own comments to meet the requirements of eligibility as an individual, objections received on behalf of an organization are considered as those of the organization only. If an objection is submitted on behalf of a number of individuals or organizations, each individual or organization listed must meet the eligibility requirement of having previously submitted comments on the project (§ 218.7). Names and addresses of objectors will become part of the public record.

Contents of an Objection

Objections must include (36 CFR 218.8(d)): 1) name, address and telephone; 2) signature or other verification of authorship; 3) identify a single lead objector when applicable; 4) project name, Responsible Official name and title, and name of affected National Forest(s) and/or Ranger District(s); 5) reasons for, and suggested remedies to resolve, your objections; and, 6) description of the connection between your objections and your prior comments. Documents may be incorporated by reference only, as provided for at 36 CFR 218.8(b).

Filing an Objection

Objections must be submitted to the reviewing officer: Deb Bumpus, Lassen Forest Supervisor, USDA Forest Service; Attn: Yellow Creek; 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130. Objections may be submitted via mail, Fax: 530-252-6428 or via electronic (.doc, .pdf, .rtf, .txt) formats, to: [email protected] with Subject: Yellow Creek.

The publication date on the Plumas News website, newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection of this project. Those wishing to object to this proposed project should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.