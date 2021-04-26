News 

Opportunity to pick up cured, cut wood near Snake Lake

Editor
Need firewood? The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest is offering cured wood that has been cut down in lengths that are near a road.
A mix of pine, white fir and Doug fir hazard trees have been dropped in and around the Snake Lake Campground, west of Quincy, and the wood needs to be removed by May 20. Individuals must have a valid commercial or personal firewood permit and a Snake Lake permission letter in their possession while on site cutting/loading wood. You can download the Snake Lake letter here.
Law enforcement staff will be patrolling the area so be kind to the land and to your fellow wood gatherers.

