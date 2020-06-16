Order in the court: Bailiff honored on his retirement

Steve Small has worn many hats during his 41 years of service to Plumas County, but he might be most recognized by local residents as the court bailiff.

“Steve spent a lot of his time in this courthouse protecting citizens and judges,” said Sheriff Todd Johns during the June 16 Board of Supervisors meeting. Johns said that Small was able to bring a “sense of calmness” to court proceedings that he greatly appreciated. Johns’ remarks came as he presented Small with the distinguished service award.

Small was hired Dec. 15, 1979, to be a correctional officer in the Plumas County jail. He also served as court bailiff and did transport. During that time Small worked for eight different sheriffs.

“Steve is the epitome of a fantastic public servant,” said Supervisor Lori Simpson, whose father worked with Small at the Sheriff’s Office.

Supervisor Jeff Engel said that he would miss Small’s tenacity and aptitude, while Supervisor Sherrie Thrall said that she would miss visiting with him in the courthouse.

Former Sheriff Greg Hagwood, who worked with Small for 31 years, lauded his “consistency, reliability and dedication.” He said that Small would do whatever was asked of him and do it “correctly, timely and professionally.”

“I was very, very honored to share those years with you,” Hagwood said.

County Counsel Craig Settlemire, whose father, retired Superior Court Judge Roger Settlemire, also worked with Small in the courts, said, that as an attorney he appreciated the way that Small handled the courtroom.

Jail Commander Chad Hermann said that Small “set the standard.”