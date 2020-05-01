Our PPEs and ventilators

The president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was quoted saying the stockpiles of personal protective equipment and ventilators were “ours,” clearly implying those things belonged to the federal government, and not to the states. I feel a need to point out that the citizens who paid the taxes that enabled the construction of the warehouses, and the purchase of those vital supplies, just happen to live in those 50 states. Which means the PPEs and the ventilators are indeed “ours,” and they should be rushed to the areas of greatest need.

Gene Nielsen

Crescent Mills