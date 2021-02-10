Outdoor snowshoe and ski adventures ready at Plumas Eureka

No new snow has fallen the past week, but volunteers try to groom the trails weekly to freshen up the trails. A fresh coating is on the horizon though if the forecast is correct. Skis and snowshoes have a playground of trails available thanks to the hard work of the volunteers at Plumas-Eureka State Park this week; however, no walking is allowed on any of the trails and dogs are not allowed on the main trails. Snowshoers can help grooming efforts by not hiking down the middle of the groomed area.

“This season we are actively recruiting new ‘Ski Patrol’ members to assist with our winter program,” said McMaster. Ski Patrol members work to dig out equipment, help with trail grooming and pass on important safety rules and history to the public to help them best enjoy one of California’s premier winter destinations, Plumas Eureka State Park. Call 994-1050 for more information on volunteering.

Grooming Report

Jamison Trail: Open, groomed, set track and skating lane.

Harpers Way: Open, groomed, set track and skating lane.

Camp Lisa: Closed until more snow or more volunteers are available to shovel snow.

Upper Campground: Open, groomed, skating lane, set track.

Campground: Open, groomed, set track and skating lane.

Lower Campground: Open, groomed, set track and skating lane.

Bear Scat Flat: Open, not groomed since Feb. 6.

Plumas-Eureka: Open, groomed, set track and skating lane.

Avalanche Advisory:

The Central Sierra Nevada Mountain Avalanche Advisory is issued daily by the Sierra Avalanche Center (SAC), covering the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range from Ebbett’s Pass (State Highway 4, Alpine County) to Yuba Pass (State Highway 49, Sierra County).