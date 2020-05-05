Partnership forms to bring you the news; survey requested
Even though Feather Publishing has ceased printing its six weekly newspapers covering Plumas and Lassen counties, we are continuing to cover the stories that are important to our readers — particularly those concerning the coronavirus. In an effort to maximize the content that we can provide, we are have partnered with the following organizations:
- North State Public Radio
- Plumas Arts
- Plumas County Public Health Agency
- Plumas News
- Sierra Booster
- Sierra County Arts Council
- The Mountain Messenger
- UC Cooperative Extension Plumas-Sierra Counties
We are asking you to take a brief survey that will lead to weekly stories in May and June shared via public radio and community newspapers. Here is the link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PlumasSierraVoices.