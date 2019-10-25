Parts of Plumas on Oct. 26 shutoff list

PG&E has announced public safety power shutoffs that will impact 33 counties beginning Saturday, Oct. 26, due to extreme weather conditions.

According to Sheriff Greg Hagwood, PG&E has notified his office that this round of shutoffs will be very similar to the Oct. 9 event, when 700-plus customers were affected in La Porte, Bucks Lake and portions of the Feather River Canyon.

For current maps and information for the Oct. 26 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event, please visit:

www.pge.com/eventmaps. Residents can enter their address and see the status for their exact location.