Paws on Parade: Doggone fun for the whole family

It is High Sierra Animal Rescue’s 20th year saving lives, and they are kicking off their summer fundraising events with the 5th annual Paws on Parade on Saturday, June 22, at the park in Graeagle, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This family friendly festival features multiple activities for adults, children and dogs. The event is free and open to the public, and serves as a fundraiser for HSAR so they can continue their important work placing local homeless dogs into forever homes and advancing pet welfare in the region.

Highlights of the event include the Retrievers Ball, a prize drawing where the winning balls are selected from the Graeagle Mill Pond by HSAR “Alumni Dog,” Scout. Prizes include a golf package from Grizzly Ranch Golf Club, dinner packages from Gray Eagle Lodge and Chalet View Lodge, and $150 gift cards from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Reno. Balls can be purchased by calling HSAR at 832-4727l, and a limited number are available for sale at the event.

HotRodHounds Flyball from Reno will be participating this year. Flyball is a fast-paced event involving hurdles, racing dogs, and flying tennis balls, and the public is invited to test their dogs’ skills on the course.

Agility demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day, as well as dog musical chairs, a dog scavenger hunt, costume contest, and other fun activities for dogs and their humans.

Dog training demonstrations will be offered by Hannah Tomatis, HSAR’s volunteer dog trainer, for attendees who want to hone their dogs’ obedience skills.

Marlee & Friends Dog Grooming is offering free dog nail trims for all attendees.

Live music, coffee by Graeagle Millworks, food by Crowe’s Cottage Foods, a drawing, face painting, and vendor booths will round out the ongoing activities.

Several adoptable dogs will be on site, as well as informational booths for those wanting to learn more about the rescue organization or get involved by volunteering.

Paws on Parade is known to be a fun community event for the entire family, and a great way to show your support for HSAR and their important rescue work in the community.

High Sierra Animal Rescue is a no-kill, non-profit animal rescue organization, committed to saving local homeless dogs and advancing pet welfare. They receive no government funding or subsidies and are seeking support from the community to fund their work through fundraisers like this, as well as through one-time or monthly donations, in their Guardians of High Sierra Animal Rescue program. All donations are tax deductible. As rescue costs continue to rise and the number of neglected or abandoned animals continues to grow, HSAR needs your support to continue this vital community service.

For more information about HSAR, Paws on Parade, or to volunteer, visit highsierraanimalrescue.org, call 530-832-4727.