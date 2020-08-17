PDH adopts resolution declaring racism a national health crisis

During its August board meeting, the Plumas District Hospital Board of Directors adopted a resolution declaring that racism is a national health crisis. The resolution affirmed that racism, as well as income and wealth inequality, sex discrimination and socioeconomic conditions are major risk factors for health and health inequities.

In the resolution, the District board reaffirmed existing policies to promote healthcare resources to the community, regardless of race, color, ancestry, nationality, national origin, immigration status, ethnic group identification, ethnicity, age, religion, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, physical or mental disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, or genetic information and any other legally protected classes.

The District board pledgd to actively participate in the dismantling of racism through a variety of actions which include providing racial equity training to all personnel, establishing partnerships with other community groups to address health disparities caused by racism, and evaluating existing District and community policies and practices through the lens of racial equity to support changes that prioritize all areas of health in an equitable way.

“At PDH, we are committed to tangible actions that support behavior change,” said Chief Executive Officer JoDee Read. “I am honored to work with our medical staff, board of directors and employees who are passionate about making a difference to improve health outcomes for all individuals in our community.”