PDH considers selling property to county for affordable housing

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

A piece of property near Plumas District Hospital, also being considered as a location for a skilled nursing facility, is being evaluated as a potential location to house those with mental illness and provide affordable housing.

Darren Beatty, the hospital’s chief operating officer, shared information with the hospital board of directors May 20. Beatty said hospital district officials were approached by the Plumas Count Behavioral Health and Planning departments to turn the 1.2-acre property into 32 housing units.

“The County needs to have some sort of commitment by September,” Beatty said, adding that he had been investigating whether it was feasible. “Would this kind of housing project fit? Seems like it would.”

The property in question is located across Bucks Lake Road from the hospital and currently provides a cabin used to house Care Flight personnel. Beatty said that county officials have investigated a number of sites and prefer this property. “It seems like that’s the location they are zeroing in on,” he said. “We need to spend some time discussing that.”

Hospital board member Andrew Ryback asked how selling the property would benefit the hospital district.

Beatty explained that the property would be sold, providing income to the district. While some of the housing units would be used to accommodate those receiving county services, additional housing could also benefit the hospital because it would provide needed lodging to attract and retain employees.

Board member Bill Wickman said that he was trying to visualize the amount of traffic that would increase near the hospital district campus with people coming in and out.

Beatty said that many residents would be receiving services from the county, which would not result in excess transportation needs. “About one third would receive wrap around service from the county,” Beatty said while the remainder would be low income housing units.

He also told the trustees that he researched such housing opportunities and they tended to be well maintained.

The 1.2-acre parcel is part of a 500-foot floodplain, which makes it more difficult to build. “Any kind of building on a 500-year plain is more difficult and costly,” said Caleb Johnson, the chief financial officer.” While this makes it difficult for a hospital to try and build a skilled nursing facility on the property; the county construction plans are able to build.

During a follow-up interview, when asked how this would impact the skilled nursing site, Beatty responded that it would be on the same side of the street (the south side) of Bucks Lake Road, but would be more to the west. “There is room for both,” he said.

Beatty reiterated that the hospital district remains in the exploratory phase of the process and the board would continue to discuss how the potential sale works with the district’s master plan.