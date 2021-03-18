PDH to offer vaccine in its clinic for those with underlying health conditions
Plumas District Hospital announced today March 18 that it will be signing up patients with underlying health conditions to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
“Plumas District Hospital Rural Health Centers is transitioning to offer daily, Monday through Friday, vaccination clinics in the North Fork Building and additional larger vaccination clinics in the Mormon Church depending on availability of vaccines. We are continuing to follow the state guidelines for vaccine administration qualifications,” said Lisette Brown, Chief Clinical Officer.