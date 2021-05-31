CHP Report Law & Order 

Pedestrian injured in Graeagle

Editor

The Quincy California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision on Sunday, May 30 at approximately 2:26 p.m. off of Highway 89 in Graeagle, near the Graeagle Mountain Frostee.

A vehicle struck a female pedestrian, who was flown via Care Flight from the scene with lower leg injuries. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

