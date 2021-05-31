Pedestrian struck and majorly injured by vehicle in Graeagle

On Sunday, May 30 at 2:22 p.m. in the parking lot of the Graeagle Mountain Frostee, Frank Thompson of Clio, California, was in his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and parked in the Frostee parking lot. According to multiple witnesses and video footage, Thompson was revving the engine while parked and then backed out of his parking stall at a speed causing him to spin the tires and lose traction.

Thompson stopped in the middle of the parking lot for a brief moment while again revving the engine. Thompson accelerated in reverse, again spinning his tires, as the Camaro continued backwards and to the left.

A 17-year-old female from Carson City, Nevada was struck by Thompson and slammed against the building. The juvenile female was pinned in between the rear bumper and the building for approximately ten seconds as the bystanders jumped to action.

An off-duty Reno Police Department officer immediately opened the car door and placed the Camaro in Neutral before pushing the car off the female.The off-duty officer immediately recognized the female had sustained a major injury to her leg. The off-duty officer retrieved a tourniquet from his personal vehicle and applied it to her leg before the female was transported to Reno via CareFlight.