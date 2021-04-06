Penny & Dude are the featured performers for the April 8 virtual Words & Music. Photo submitted
News 

Penny and Dude Berry perform during April 8 virtual Words & Music

Editor

Arriving in Plumas County in 1978, Penny and Dude have been a fixture in the local music scene for over 40 years.

During that time, they’ve played with several bands: Borderline, Jeez Louise, and Tarnation. They were also two-thirds of the trio Benny, Penny & Dude. As a result of all that experience, their repertoire includes many genres and a wide variety of tunes. Penny’s vocals enhance their originals and create memorable covers. They’re a favorite at venues throughout the county and Plumas is excited to feature at Virtual Words & Music.

In continuing efforts by Plumas Arts to keep local music and musicians in the limelight as best as can be done these days, the 2021 Words & Music will continue in a virtual format. You can connect with Words & Music here or the Plumas Arts YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGWoU-fxFXS6VtEe9A11fTw/videos.

Words & Music has been a program of Plumas Arts for more than 30 years, featuring acoustic performances of music and the spoken word where it has taken place at Patti’s Thunder Café. Modest admissions were charged at the door when it was an in-person event, now that it is offered virtually it can be viewed admission free.

Should you be inspired to make a donation to Plumas Arts to benefit presentations like these and the work they do to make and keep our beautiful place in these Sierras a thriving arts culture, just click the Donate button on plumasarts.org. Donations are greatly appreciated and tax deductible.

Related Posts

April 7 vaccine clinic now full; check out April 13 availability

Editor

The vaccination clinic scheduled for this Wednesday, April 7, is now full. All appointments to receive the one-dose only Johnson&Johnson…

April 5: Plumas announces just 1 new case

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 5, that there is just one new case to report….

Lost Sierra Chamber reorganizes – meeting April 6

Editor

The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce is holding a reorganizational meeting this Tuesday, April 6, at the Mohawk Community Resource…

District 1 Supervisor reflects on new position

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] District One Supervisor Dwight Ceresola, who took his appointed chair on Tuesday, Jan. 5, took a…

FRC offers Home Field Advantage to local students

Editor

Beginning April 12, Feather River College will offer Home Field Advantage as an opportunity for local students to receive priority…

A very hoppy Easter in Graeagle

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected]   A beautiful spring day brought out a large crowd to the Graeagle Park during the…