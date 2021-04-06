Penny and Dude Berry perform during April 8 virtual Words & Music

Arriving in Plumas County in 1978, Penny and Dude have been a fixture in the local music scene for over 40 years.

During that time, they’ve played with several bands: Borderline, Jeez Louise, and Tarnation. They were also two-thirds of the trio Benny, Penny & Dude. As a result of all that experience, their repertoire includes many genres and a wide variety of tunes. Penny’s vocals enhance their originals and create memorable covers. They’re a favorite at venues throughout the county and Plumas is excited to feature at Virtual Words & Music.

In continuing efforts by Plumas Arts to keep local music and musicians in the limelight as best as can be done these days, the 2021 Words & Music will continue in a virtual format. You can connect with Words & Music here or the Plumas Arts YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGWoU-fxFXS6VtEe9A11fTw/videos.

Words & Music has been a program of Plumas Arts for more than 30 years, featuring acoustic performances of music and the spoken word where it has taken place at Patti’s Thunder Café. Modest admissions were charged at the door when it was an in-person event, now that it is offered virtually it can be viewed admission free.

Should you be inspired to make a donation to Plumas Arts to benefit presentations like these and the work they do to make and keep our beautiful place in these Sierras a thriving arts culture, just click the Donate button on plumasarts.org. Donations are greatly appreciated and tax deductible.