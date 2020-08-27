Personal use firewood permits required-free until Sept. 30

While personal use fuelwood (firewood) permits will remain free through Sept. 30, effective Sept. 9, you will be required to hold a Plumas National Forest (PNF) “hard copy” personal fuelwood permit (includes tags) and follow the associated regulations within that permit.

“While our offices remain physically closed, we are committed to providing services on our public lands and doing what we can to help those in need,” said Chris Carlton, Forest Supervisor. “You may request your free personal fuelwood permit by email or phone until September 30, 2020, and we will mail your permit with regulations, woodcutting area map, and tags.”

1. Email: Download the Fuelwood Permit Request Form from the PNF website, fill it out, and email (put Firewood Permit in subject line) it back to [email protected] . This is the fastest option.

2. Mail: Download the Fuelwood Permit Request Form from the PNF website, fill it out, and mail to the Plumas National Forest at 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

3. Phone: Call 1-530-927-9276 (leave a message with your name and phone number) if we don’t answer. We will contact you, fill out the form with you, and then email it to the Forest Products inbox for processing.

Once we receive your request, your permit package will be processed and mailed. It may take one to two weeks to obtain a permit, depending on your request option; please plan accordingly.

These permits are only valid on Plumas National Forest lands open to fuelwood gathering. You can obtain permits for up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use per year. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long. Firewood permits obtained this year may be used through the end of December 2020.

As a reminder, commercial fuelwood is not part of the free permit program, and commercial permits must be purchased. Commercial-use fuel/firewood permits and tags are required when the fuel/firewood collector (cutter) intends to sell, trade or exchange fuel/firewood.