PG&E gives $70,000 to reduce fire danger between Greenville and Canyon Dam

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues its support of Fire Safe Councils and non-profit organizations that are focused on reducing the threat of wildfires in its communities, with $2 million in grants for projects scheduled in 2021. Of that, $70,000 of that will go to the Feather River Resource Conservation District in Plumas County to support a fuel break.

The Feather River RCD will use the funds to support the Highway 89 Wolf Creek Fuel Break Project. The RCD is working with PG&E, Collins Pine, and Cal Trans as well as other partners to reduce fuel loading and increase fire resiliency through creating a fuel break along the highway, powerline, railroad, and Wolf Creek corridor between Greenville and Canyon Dam.

“We are excited to partner with PG&E to create this fuel break and consequently a more resilient forest and community. This strategic project will not only benefit the ecology of the area, it will also provide the possibility of a foot hold for wildland fire fighters and a safer ingress/egress in the event of a wildfire. This feature seems all the more valuable ahead of what has the potential to be a particularly challenging wildfire season.,” said, Brad Graevs, district manager of Feather River RCD.

“With our Community Wildfire Safety Program, we focus on reducing wildfire risk by meeting and exceeding state vegetation safety standards, continuing to harden our electric grid with stronger power lines and poles and by integrating new tools and technologies. But we can’t do it all alone. We need to work together and enable each other to prepare for this wildfire season, which is why the work of the local fire safe councils and partnering organizations is so essential,” said Peter Kenny, PG&E interim vice president of vegetation management.

Since 2014, PG&E has provided $17 million in grant funding to support local FSCs in their efforts to improve fire safety in communities. Typical FSC projects include reducing fuel, creating fuel breaks, and improving fire evacuation routes and emergency access roads.

For more information on the Highway 89 Wolf Creek Fuel Break Project, visit https://www.frrcd.org/projects

“PG&E’s vegetation management team members who work in Plumas County have a strong appreciation for Brad and his team for the important work they do,” said James Brink, supervisor for PG&E’s Vegetation Management Programs in the North Valley. “We work with the local fire safe councils and other organizations all with the goal of reducing fire risk in the communities we serve.”

Graevs adds that this year they have also used PG&E’s support for a matching fund that will continue to implement forest health and fuels treatments not only in utility/highway corridors, but also in other strategic locations around our communities.