News 

PG&E switches Chester customers from generators to regular transmission

Editor

There will be a brief power outage the in late afternoon (or evening) on Friday, Sept. 17,  for PG&E customers in Chester, as PG&E disconnects generators and resumes normal power.

Crews have rebuilt the main transmission power line damaged in the Dixie Fire that serves the Lake Almanor region, so generators at the Chester Substation are no longer be needed. The outage will be momentary. PG&E apologizes for power outages earlier this week caused by generator issues.

