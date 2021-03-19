Phillip Myers

Phillip Myers was born on August 18,1954, in Lynwood, CA, to Wesley and Margaret Myers. He lived in Downey for most of his youth.

His parents divorced and he graduated from Norwalk High in 1972. It was there he met and married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Andrews. They moved to Concow where he became a bartender at the Rock House for many years. It was there they had their daughter, Dianna Margaret. He also worked at the Ice House in Oroville for many years.

He loved music. He taught himself to play the drums, piano, guitar, and sing. He lived for a while in Great Falls, Montana, before moving back to Portola in 2005 to be closer to family.

Phil is survived by his daughter, Dianna from Orange County, CA; his older brother Mick (Linda) from Coeur d’Alene, ID; his sister Linda (Bill) from Portola; nieces and nephew Kellee (Tara), Tammy (Steve), and Scott (Jennifer) as well as many great- and great-great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 20, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Portola.