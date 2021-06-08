News 

PHS holds prom at The Bluff at Longboards

Lauren

Portola Junior/Senior High School (PJSHS) held a much-anticipated prom with the theme ‘Tonight We Dance Under the Stars’ on the evening of Saturday, June 5.

The event was held at The Bluff at Longboards, with students strolling up for the grand march at 6 p.m. An air of excitement certainly presided, as students dressed their best and mingled after a long year of pandemic related cancellations.

Dinner was served at 6:30, followed by dancing under the stars of the Lost Sierra in the warm glow of strings of lights.

PJSHS sends an enormous thank you to the Purple Pride Booster Club for sponsoring the prom.

UPDATED: Fatality reported in Highway 70 incident

Editor

UPDATED: The California Highway Patrol is reporting that there is one fatality, and one individual flown to Reno for treatment…

Blood drive today and tomorrow — UPDATED – masks needed

Editor

UPDATE: Blood drive organizer said masks must be worn; the mandate has not been lifted as previously reported. Vitalant has…

Lassen deputies discover deceased man in camper; may be of missing man

Editor

Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office may have discovered the body of a missing man, but they’re waiting for…

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship: 5 Bucks a Foot fundraiser

Editor

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) announced the popular ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ fundraiser is back with a chance to win…

June 7: No new cases to report today for Plumas

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 7, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency…

June issue of High Country Life on stands now – it’s free

Editor

Residents in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties will find the June issue of “High Country Life” on the newsstands now….