PHS holds prom at The Bluff at Longboards

Portola Junior/Senior High School (PJSHS) held a much-anticipated prom with the theme ‘Tonight We Dance Under the Stars’ on the evening of Saturday, June 5.

The event was held at The Bluff at Longboards, with students strolling up for the grand march at 6 p.m. An air of excitement certainly presided, as students dressed their best and mingled after a long year of pandemic related cancellations.

Dinner was served at 6:30, followed by dancing under the stars of the Lost Sierra in the warm glow of strings of lights.