Business Scene 

Physical Therapy – New service line at Plumas District Hospital

Submitted

Plumas District Hospital has opened two outpatient physical therapy offices serving the communities of Indian Valley and Quincy. Operations are located in the two buildings formerly occupied by Sierra Valley Physical Therapy at 2077 East Main Street in Quincy and 127 Crescent Street in Greenville. Therapist Rey Pesina has joined the PDH team as manager of the two facilities. The move is expected to improve access to physical therapy services for people with Managed Care Medi-Cal insurance plans through California Health and Wellness and Anthem Blue Cross. Other insurances are also accepted. Future plans include hiring an additional physical therapist as well as bringing in occupational therapy services.

 

